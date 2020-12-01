Freezing rain and slick roads for your Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures this morning are already warming above freezing as a push of warmer air arrives from the south. Coastal regions of Alaska are already seeing a cold rain fall, as temperatures have warmed into the 40s. As this warmer air moves north, it will lead to significant travel impacts through the day.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for noon for the potential of accumulating freezing rain. While accumulation will likely amount to a glaze, it will add to the slick roads that are expected to stick around through the day. As the warmer air moves in, we’ll see a complete changeover to a cold rain. It’s here where roads will quickly become a problem, as the friction from vehicle tires and the warmer temperatures will create the slick roads.

Highs warm into the 30s and 40s today, with much of Southcentral staying at or above freezing overnight into Wednesday. This means any precipitation that will fall over the next 24 hours will be in the form of a wintry mix or cold rain.

By Wednesday afternoon and evening, we’ll tap into colder air leading to a changeover back to snow and roads will quickly freeze. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the teens by the close of the week.

Have a safe Tuesday

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.