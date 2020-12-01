Making a difference: Red Cross seeks help on Giving Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated virtually every other problem or challenge already facing humanity. This includes more commonly occurring disasters like forest fires, floods, earthquakes and more.

When those destructive events take place the American Red Cross hops into action in order to help those displaced or otherwise affected.

“We are preparing for the disasters, we are responding to the disasters, and then after the disaster, we are helping people recover,” Tanguy Libbrecht, CEO of Red Cross of Alaska said.

All that preparation, response, and help with recovery do cost money, which is why Tuesday, Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday. The organization is asking for help in the form of financial donations.

“One of the things that is a misnomer is often times people think that we are a federally supported organization, that we are a government agency, we are not a government agency,” Libbrecht said.

Instead, this instrumental disaster relief group accomplishes its goals through a combination of private and individual donations, as well as the mobilization of thousands of volunteers.

“That’s been tough during this time, as you can imagine, all nonprofits are struggling and so on. We can certainly use help to make sure we’re taking care of all Alaskans,” Libbrecht said.

This year, with the need to socially distance as COVID-19 continues to spread, it’s created unique challenges for the Red Cross at disaster sights around the country.

“Our typical sheltering events are large gymnasiums, large buildings where you can set up cots and things and in this world of pandemics, those types of operations are not possible. So instead most of the housing was done in hotels which, obviously, is a lot more expensive,” Joshua Howes, Interim Regional Communications Officer said.

No matter the obstacles presented here in 2020, the Red Cross is still standing by to help those most in need.

“The great thing about the Red Cross though, it never costs anything. We never charge for a service and we never say no,” Libbrecht said.

If you are looking to donate to the Red Cross you can do so on their web page. You can also find information there about how to volunteer if you’d prefer a more hands-on role.

