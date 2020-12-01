Monday marks two years since Nov. 30 quake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two years ago to the day, the Nov. 30 earthquake rocked Southcentral Alaska.

Though there were some minor injuries reported, somehow, there were no fatalities. Still, the long-term effects of the earthquake are still present for some, with many homes and other buildings hardly left unscathed.

Like several of its predecessors, the magnitude-7.1 quake in 2018 left both immediate and long-lasting effects in its wake. Think of damage to Minnesota Drive, which left a car perched on a small section of pavement, the surrounding area dropped out; the shattering of Vine Road, which led to one of the defining photos of the event; water line breaks, spread across Anchorage; schools in multiple districts needing major repairs, with Houston Middle School requiring the replacement of several wings or more; plus all the damage to individual homes and businesses around the region.

“That was really damaged,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy of the middle school in the Valley. “That school in particular needs to be replaced. The beams, the walls were all buckled.

“Road repairs, checking the bridges,” he continued. “There was a lot of work done by DOT and others, and I want to commend them for that. We were very fortunate. No deaths, no major injuries.”

Many of the repairs have already been made, but to this day, some — including the Municipality of Anchorage — are still waiting for federal reimbursement money.

“There are certainly lingering effects,” said Municipal Manager Bill Falsey. “One of them, for the municipality, is we are still in reimbursement discussions. With FEMA, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, that process is still underway and still going strong.”

Falsey said one of the major pieces of infrastructure still awaiting funding is a replacement for a warm storage unit at the city’s regional landfill hub.

On January 31, 2019, a federal disaster declaration was approved for the Municipality of Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough, with more than 10,500 individuals and households in those jurisdictions having applied for FEMA assistance, according to the agency. FEMA said that July that more than $100 million combined, from the State of Alaska and federal disaster assistance, was “helping fuel the recovery of residents and businesses that suffered damage.”

The municipality, however, said Monday that is has received approximately $6.5 million from insurance and FEMA combined, with the majority of funding coming from the latter. It is also expected to receive $29 million from FEMA, according to the the communications director for the Office of the Mayor.

Over the past century, at least 14 other earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 6.0 have occurred within 150 kilometers of the Nov. 30 Earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said that the origin point of the earthquake, the Pacific plate is still moving at a rate of about 55 millimeters a year, with the earthquake itself a result of normal faulting.

The area around the earthquake also saw thousands of aftershocks, starting the morning of Nov. 30.

Now, two years later, with more data and experience at hand, the governor said past experience seems to have helped lessen the adverse effects around the region.

“I think what happened was in 1964, we learned a lot,” Dunleavy said. “We learned about earthquakes, about earthquakes in Southcentral Alaska. We built things better. And we saw the result of that preparation in this particular earthquake.

“A lot of the stuff we were first impacted by has been dealt with, but that was a pretty signification earthquake,” he continued. “And we’ll be continuing to look at the roads, look at the bridges to make sure that if anything needs to be fixed, we’ll get that fixed as well.”

In the Valley, the earthquake caused much damage to roads and buildings, such as Houston Middle School, but also exposed cracks in the borough’s public communications strategy: While first responders jumped into action, it wasn’t always clear to the general public what was happening or where to go for help. However, the borough has since smoothed out its emergency communications plan, according to Mat-Su Borough Mayor Vern Halter.

“Our weakness right off the bat was getting to the public with press conferences, and talking about the event, and talking about what the borough was doing,” Halter said. “And that certainly has been corrected.”

Halter said part of that correction included an expansion of its public communications team as well as leasing the old police department building for use as an emergency operations center, which Halter said is ready for use as soon as an emergency occurs.

At the same time, the municipal manager in Anchorage said the MOA itself also has a more efficient emergency response system at the ready, with lessons that will hopefully last even longer.

“It was this reminder, where everybody had to stop,” Falsey said. “Everybody focused on the same thing, and the quotidian noise of day-to-day issues and problems receded for a moment, and we all found out what actually matters to us.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.