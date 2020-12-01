Another death, 519 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new COVID-19 death in an Alaska resident on Tuesday. The new death brings the state total of COVID-19 deaths to 121 residents and one nonresident.

On Tuesday, DHSS reported 519 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska. Initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard states 515 of the new cases were in residents and four are nonresidents with two located in Wasilla, one in Seward and one in Anchorage. The new cases bring the state total of cases since the pandemic began to 33,091 cases in residents and nonresidents.

A total of 749 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 144 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another nine are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 21 are on a ventilator.

The DHSS dashboard for health care capacity puts the state adult intensive care unit bed indicator in the red, with only 26 beds available in the state. The indicator for adult inpatient beds is in the green with 482 beds available.

Since COVID-19 testing began in Alaska a total of 1,018,628 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have received a test.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 178

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 58

Kodiak Island Borough: 12

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 197

Nome Census Area: 4

North Slope Borough: 9

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Haines Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 3

Ketchikan: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 4

Skagway: 1

Bethel Census Area: 19

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

