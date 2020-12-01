Nights of Lights: Eagle River home featuring musical display

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are kicking off our weeklong “Nights of Lights” series by taking you to 10035 Chain of Rock Street in Eagle River for this magnificent light display set to music.

To get the full experience, you can drive by each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tune to 107.3 FM on your radio.

Each night we will feature a light display somewhere around Anchorage. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We are also featuring an interactive light display map on our website so you can take a holiday lights tour in Anchorage.

