Remaining municipality CARES Act funds expedited in hope it will aid local businesses during EO-16

By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:20 AM AKST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has expedited the release of the Municipality of Anchorage’s remaining coronavirus relief fund.

The hope is that $20 million dollars of the municipality’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds will go to support Anchorage-based businesses as Emergency Order-16 is put into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

CARES Act money must be expended or encumbered before Dec. 30, the federal deadline. Dunleavy’s decision to expedite the third payment is in part with the understanding that Anchorage will expend the funds already allocated for emergency use before the 30th.

“With the release of this third payment, Anchorage will have received a total of $156 million of Alaska’s CARES Act funds”, said Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson. “I commend Governor Dunleavy’s decision to waive the 80th percentile spending requirement for Anchorage and believe the third payment of $20 million can provide significant relief to the businesses that have been shut down as a result of Emergency Order 16 in Anchorage.”

The Anchorage Assembly and the mayor’s office will get the final say in how the funds are distributed.

