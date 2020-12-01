Sections of Seward Highway closed after 2 vehicle collisions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are responding to two different vehicle collisions on the Seward Highway in what they are calling whiteout conditions.

One of the collisions is at milepost 93 and the other is at milepost 90. Anchorage police say the highway is closed in both directions.

Much of the state is experiencing a winter storm that has resulted in several weather watches, warnings and advisories.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

