Advertisement

Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:54 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus may have come to the United States earlier than previously thought.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said the first COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were reported in mid-January.

However, the novel coronavirus could have started infecting people in the U.S. a month earlier, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Monday.

CDC researchers analyzed blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from Dec. 13, 2019 through Jan. 17, 2020. There were more than 7,000 samples collected from nine states.

They were tested for reactive antibodies for the virus that cause COVID-19. Of the 7,000 tested, more than 100 were found to have antibodies.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody for 4 deaths that occurred in the Mat-Su Monday morning
Alaska joins several US states calling on Congress to pass CARES Act funding extension
Woman charged with manslaughter, DUI after deadly traffic collision Sunday morning
481 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
1 person dead and sections of the Seward Highway back open after 2 vehicle collisions

Latest News

A restaurant owner had to defend her family from an attacking customer.
Caught on video: Customer, owner face off in Calif. restaurant fracas over late order
The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Blood supplies low, donations needed
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon
A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart