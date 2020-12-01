Tow Truck memorial planned for tow driver killed Sunday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial procession to include dozens of tow trucks and service vehicles along the Glenn Highway is planned Wednesday evening for a Vulcan tow truck driver who was struck and killed early Sunday morning in East Anchorage.

Justin Creech, owner of Vulcan Towing and Recovery said the man, who has not been officially named by the Anchorage Police Department, was his father-in-law. Creech said his father-in-law, who also lived in Arizona, had been laid off from a Slope job recently and had only worked for the company for about six months.

According to police, the driver was killed while he was loading a vehicle that was stuck in a ditch on Debarr Road near Pine Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Police had arrested that driver and charged them with operating under the influence about an hour before. The tow driver was struck by 23-year-old Michelle Parker, who police said was driving under the influence without her headlights on. The tow driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. Parker, who had a prior OUI in 2019, has been charged with manslaughter and assault as well as OUI.

Cody Gray, who owns Elite Towing and Recovery in Wasilla, is helping to organize a memorial for the driver. Gray said tow operators from around the state are planning to converge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Eagle River Fred Meyer store, then drive the Glenn Highway to the old Sam’s Club at Tikahtnu Commons in East Anchorage. The procession will conclude at about 7:30 p.m with a short memorial service in the parking lot that Gray said the public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.