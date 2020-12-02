Advertisement

A Wet Winter Warm-Up Continues

Cooler temperatures will end the week of wind, rain and snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:38 PM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pineapple express is dousing the southeast region with heavy rains. The sub-tropical moisture funnel is still very active.

Southcentral will see another 24 to 36 hours of a rain-snow-wind combination of weather through Wednesday, followed with clearing and cooling Thursday and Friday. A Tuesday high of 42 in Anchorage, by Friday highs are expected in the teens.

