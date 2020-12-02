Giving Tuesday: Anchorage charity organizations’ needs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Giving Tuesday is a day to celebrate the kindness of giving during the holidays. Several local organizations have specific needs this year that don’t require a monetary donation.

Catholic Social Services is an organization aimed at helping those in poverty. Here are some donations items they need:

Bedding of all sizes

Linens and towels

Household items (dishes, pots and pans, furniture)

Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis helps victims of domestic violence and provides them shelter. Here’s what they are looking for:

$25 gift cards for families

Items off their Amazon Wish List (cozy winter items and clothes)

The Bird Club of Alaska promotes responsible bird ownership and provides adoption services for birds in need. These donations are needed:

Unused cotton rope for bird toys

Administrative items (Pens, printer paper, and advertising spots)

Alaska Rural Veterinary Outreach provides vet care for pets in rural Alaska villages and runs spay and neuter programs for pets in need. They’re in need of:

Airline miles

Collars and leashes

Food bowls

Dog bedding and kennels

Kitty and K9 Connections provides foster and adoption services for pets in need. They are looking for donations of:

Cat and kitten food

Dog and Cat leashes

Scoopable litter

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.