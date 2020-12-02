Advertisement

Giving Tuesday: Anchorage charity organizations’ needs

Giving Tuesday helps organizations with the items they need throughout the year
By Taylar Perez
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Giving Tuesday is a day to celebrate the kindness of giving during the holidays. Several local organizations have specific needs this year that don’t require a monetary donation.

Catholic Social Services is an organization aimed at helping those in poverty. Here are some donations items they need:

  • Bedding of all sizes
  • Linens and towels
  • Household items (dishes, pots and pans, furniture)

Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis helps victims of domestic violence and provides them shelter. Here’s what they are looking for:

  • $25 gift cards for families
  • Items off their Amazon Wish List (cozy winter items and clothes)

The Bird Club of Alaska promotes responsible bird ownership and provides adoption services for birds in need. These donations are needed:

  • Unused cotton rope for bird toys
  • Administrative items (Pens, printer paper, and advertising spots)

Alaska Rural Veterinary Outreach provides vet care for pets in rural Alaska villages and runs spay and neuter programs for pets in need. They’re in need of:

  • Airline miles
  • Collars and leashes
  • Food bowls
  • Dog bedding and kennels

Kitty and K9 Connections provides foster and adoption services for pets in need. They are looking for donations of:

  • Cat and kitten food
  • Dog and Cat leashes
  • Scoopable litter

