Advertisement

Night of Lights: Holiday lights and characters

By Alaska's News Source Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:05 PM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the second day of Night of Lights, we go to a home in Anchorage for Christmas lights and a few familiar characters. Eeyore, Buddy the Elf and the Grinch are a few familiar faces that can be spotted at the display at 6710 Tiffany Terrace.

For seven days, we will feature a Christmas light display somewhere around Anchorage. If you want your house to be featured, be sure to email us at news tips on our website.

We are also featuring an interactive light display map on our website so you can take your own holiday lights tour in Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a criminal affidavit, a mother and two of her children were shot and killed inside...
Teenager charged in Mat-Su quadruple murder was on pretrial release
Suspect in custody for 4 deaths that occurred in the Mat-Su Monday morning
Anchorage’s acting mayor announces voucher program to help residents buy groceries, medication
David Stieren is facing criticism over posts to his private Facebook account that urged people...
Governor’s community outreach director faces backlash for urging people to ‘party like it’s New Years Eve’
1 person dead and sections of the Seward Highway back open after 2 vehicle collisions

Latest News

Giving Tuesday helps organizations with the items they need throughout the year
Giving Tuesday: Anchorage charity organizations’ needs
We are kicking off our week-long Night of Lights series by taking you to 10035 Chain of rock...
Night of Lights: Eagle River home featuring musical display
The menu from the early New Year's Eve dinner at Altura Bistro.
Altura Bistro celebrates New Year’s Eve before hunkering down
Cropped Photo: youngthousands / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0
Nights of Lights: An interactive map of light displays across Alaska