Night of Lights: Holiday lights and characters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the second day of Night of Lights, we go to a home in Anchorage for Christmas lights and a few familiar characters. Eeyore, Buddy the Elf and the Grinch are a few familiar faces that can be spotted at the display at 6710 Tiffany Terrace.

For seven days, we will feature a Christmas light display somewhere around Anchorage. If you want your house to be featured, be sure to email us at news tips on our website.

We are also featuring an interactive light display map on our website so you can take your own holiday lights tour in Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.