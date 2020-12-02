Pet photographer uses his skills to raise money for charity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s no doubt photographer David Jensen has a special connection with animals. For more than 30 years Jensen has taken portraits of people and their pets. What started as a unique business idea has developed into his passion.

“I can’t explain how rewarding it is every time I’m able to work with a dog, a person,” said Jensen. “The relationships between them, it’s just overwhelming… I’m able to capture that relationship with my camera and there’s just nothing like it for me.”

Jensen is putting his skills to use for charity this week, something he does at least once a year. He’s offering mini photo shoots outside to raise money for Paws at the Table, a local nonprofit that provides pet food to people who are struggling financially.

On Tuesday, Jenson had back-to-back appointments for most of the day. He had two shoots with the owners of French bulldogs, including a young one named Newton who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s not a very good prognosis we may have six months, it may be less, it may be more,” said Newton’s owner, Kari Campbell. “But we are just enjoying every moment that we have because he is a pretty special guy.”

Campbell said the memories from the photo shoot would be precious.

Jensen said photos can be a lasting memorial to the animals. His photo sessions for charity are now fully booked, but he said the need to make sure pets can stay healthy during tough times is always there. He urged people to check out the Paws at the Table website and consider making a donation.

