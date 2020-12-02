Live updates: Warnings in effect across Southeast as heavy rain continues

HAINES, Alaska (KTUU) - Follow along for the latest updates as heavy rains impact Southeast Alaska.

Dec. 5 - 10:30 a.m.

Search and rescue efforts on the Beach Road landslide remain a top priority in Haines on Saturday morning.

Haines Interim City Manager, Alekka Fullerton, said geotechnical teams were able to plot several points along the slide that they’re checking up to eight times a day to see how the area is changing.

Rain continued to fall Saturday morning but there was a higher cloud ceiling.

Fullerton said volunteers want to take advantage of a weather window to get a helicopter out to do more searching and data collecting.

“The focus this morning is for one helicopter is to get out and kind of observe the entire valley. We’re opening it up to see if there are other threats we don’t even know about,” Fullerton said.

Search efforts will take place along the waterfront in front of the slide, by air and by boat.

“The majority of their current searching is with the dogs in the boats in front of the debris field, scanning radar and they’re trying to figure out what depth using nautical charts so they can get the information on how much debris is down there so they know what kind of debris field they’re dealing with,” said Haines Mayor Doug Olerud.

Olerud said another priority is to monitor other areas, like Young Road and Piedad, that were evacuated. It’s important for crews to collect data as soon as they can before the rain turns to snow and covers up the areas.

Dec. 5 - 10:00 a.m.

More rain, added snow, and concern of flash flooding

Saturday will bring more rain to the Haines area but expect it to mix with snow through much of the day. Heavy snow is expected—6 to 10 inches—for areas around the Klondike Highway and Haines Highway west of Klukwan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for those areas from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The rain and snow mean more debris flows and flooding are possible particularly near steep terrain through Saturday afternoon. A flash flood watch is in place until Sunday night for Haines and Skagway. An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain/wet snow is expected through the weekend.

Dec. 4 — 9:37 p.m.

An update from Alaska’s News Source reporter Sean Maguire in Haines

Dec. 4 — 8:18 p.m.

Red Cross helps displaced Haines residents

Sixteen Red Cross volunteers are helping displaced Haines residents by providing shelter, food, supplies and more.

The following locations in Haines have become emergency shelter locations:

Aspen Suites Hotel – 409 Main Street, Haines, Alaska

Captain’s Choice Motel – 108 2nd Avenue, Haines, Alaska

Eagles Nest Motel – 1069 Haines Highway, Haines, Alaska

A release from the Red Cross says all who are displaced are welcome. They ask those who need shelter to contact the Red Cross at their temporary office at the Aspen Suites Hotel.

Thirty-two people spent the night Thursday in a Red Cross shelter in Haines. Juneau Red Cross arrived Friday with more supplies and sheltering essentials.

Dec. 4 — 7:43 p.m.

Scientists survey landslide in area

Despite rainy, cloudy weather, scientists were able to fly a drone to survey the landslide area on Friday afternoon.

The Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer Alekka Fullerton said the geologist and hydrologist have a good starting point but still need more information.

“They were able to find some areas of concern with regard to the Beach Road slide area. When they looked up they saw some fissures at the top that are causing them some concern and they need to look at that more tomorrow,” Fullerton said.

The Haines Borough evacuated a neighborhood of about 30 homes in the Piedad are on Thursday night. Fullerton said the data collected on Friday show that was the right call.

“We thank our community so much for listening and reacting so quickly,” Fullerton said.

Mayor Douglas Olerud said a second geotechnical team is scheduled to arrive on Saturday to help collect data as well.

“We don’t have confirmation it’s safe to bring people back to their houses so we’re asking people to be patient with us for a little bit longer until we can get some kind of clarification. We want them to be safe if they’re going to go home,” he said.

Dec. 4 — 7:00 p.m.

Young Road to be constructed on Saturday

Young Road will be worked on borough crews Saturday. Essential traffic will be allowed through by flaggers; traffic that is non-essential must avoid the road Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.

Dec. 4 — 5:09 p.m.

Back to back storms deliver another round of heavy rain and snow to Southeast, warnings in effect

Flooding continues to be a concern across Southeast as back to back storms deliver additional rainfall. Haines picked up another 0.93 inches of rain today between midnight and 4 p.m. A third of an inch fell in Juneau and more than an inch fell in Ketchikan.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Sunday evening for the Northern Inner Channels, including Haines and Skagway. An additional two to three inches is likely through the weekend as another storm moves in out of the south. The National Weather Service warns additional debris flows and flooding are possible, especially near steep terrain.

While rain continues to fall at sea level, snow is falling in the mountains. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Klondike Highway above 2,000 feet. Wet snow is expected until 9 p.m. Friday evening. This area will see 4-7 inches of snow.

Dec. 4 — 3:27 p.m.

Haines officials hold a press conference

“We are still in a position where damage is still being done,” Alekka Fullerton said at the media availability.

The hardest part is the overlapping emergencies, Fullerton said, about managing the pandemic and the landslides. The current priorities are the search and rescue of two missing people and management of the sewer and water systems.

“You’re dealing with that grief, but at the same time, you see your community come together,” Haines Mayor Douglas Orelud said, noting that mayors from surround communities and Alaska state leaders and leaders from the Yukon Territory have reached out to the community.

Orelud recommends residents photograph all the damage they find before making repairs.

Dec. 4 — 12:45 p.m.

LeConte ferry arrives in Haines carrying geologists, aid

Scientists from the Department of Natural Resources are in Haines to examine the landslide and determine when it will be safe for emergency crews to get into the area.

Dec. 4 — 11:48 a.m.

Geologists head to Haines to survey damage

A Department of Transportation and Public Facilities geotechnical engineer and a state geologists and hydrologist are on the LeConte ferry from Juneau to Haines this morning. They will survey the damage and study unstable slopes in the community.

Dec. 4 — 8:42 a.m.

Haines emergency operations asks people to not go to Haines

The Haines Borough Government posted a message from the emergency operations center on Facebook Friday morning, asking people who are not part of the organized emergency response in the area to not go to Haines.

The post adds that hotels are full and there are enough volunteers to help with the immediate needs of the community.

Dec. 4 — 7:12 a.m.

Understanding atmospheric rivers

Nearly three-quarters of the planet we call home is covered by water and one of the key features of transporting this water is atmospheric rivers. These rivers of moisture in the atmosphere can both provide the water supply to regions and inundate an area bringing catastrophic flooding.

Southeast Alaska is often the target for many of these powerful atmospheric rivers due to its location and topography.

Atmospheric rivers come in all shapes and sizes and on average are roughly 250 to 375 miles wide in the atmosphere, but...

Read more: Rivers in the Sky: Understanding atmospheric rivers

Dec. 4 — 6:27 a.m.

Geologists, Salvation Army head to Haines

After weather conditions prevented people from flying to Haines Thursday, geologists and the Salvation Army are heading to Haines on the LeConte ferry from Juneau. The Salvation Army is sending a mobile canteen to the city to help distribute aid.

Dec. 4 — 6:05 a.m.

Record-breaking rain hits Southeast Alaska

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey says November ended in Juneau with rain 20 out of the 30 days last month, adding up to 6.95 inches. Meanwhile, from midnight on Tuesday to midnight on Wednesday Haines got 9.85 inches of rain. The area will likely see another three to four inches of precipitation through the weekend, with additional rain likely most of next week.

Read more: Extreme record-breaking rain hits Southeast with more to come

Dec. 3 — 8:12 p.m.

Haines police urge residents to evacuate certain areas

Haines police urge residents to evacuate all areas of Hooter Lane, the east side of the Catherdral View Drive adjacent to Cunningham Creek and the west side of Piedad which is adjacent to Cunningham Creek.

Police say a rising creek in the area is of concern, potentially triggering more slides. Residents can head to the American Legion for help.

Dec. 3 — 5:57 p.m.

Lutak Road will be closed Friday

Haines Borough Police Department says Lutak Road starting at the ferry terminal and to the end of the road will be closed on Friday during daylight hours as the city clears the roadway.

Dec. 3 — 5:00 p.m.

Search efforts suspended until Friday morning

Officials with Haines Emergency Operations said the search and rescue operations are suspended until Friday morning, where they will hopefully continue on land. Two people are still missing after Wednesday’s landslide.

On Thursday, Alekka Fullerton with the emergency operations said the U.S. Coast Guard had conducted helicopter searchers and dog teams were used in search efforts on the beach. Volunteers have not been able to put boots on the ground because the area is still considered at-risk for further sliding, Fullerton said.

Geologists who were expected to arrive in Haines to study the slopes were stuck in Juneau and are expected to arrive on Friday.

Haines Borough Police Department put out a community alert saying Beach Road extension is closed to the public and entering investigation the investigation scene could delay rescue attempts.

Dec. 3 — 4:58 p.m.

Winter weather advisory for Klondike Highway and Haines Highway issued

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Klondike Highway to Skagway and the Haines Highway. The advisory for the Klondike Highway starts at 3 a.m. Friday and runs through 9 p.m. It is in place for elevations of 2,000 feet or more, where some 4 to 7 inches of snow could fall. Travel could be difficult on slippery roads.

The advisory for the Haines Highway is in place from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday as the area could see 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Dec. 3 — 4:48 p.m.

Salvation Army canteen in transit to Haines

The Alaska Marine Highway is offering the Salvation Army a lift to help residents in Haines. Salvation Army Major John Brackenbury said they’ve agreed to transport the Salvation Army’s mobile food canteen from Juneau to Haines for free. Brackenbury said the canteen will primarily be used to feed first responders in Haines. It’s expected to arrive there at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Salvation Army is accepting donations for the Southeast Alaska winter storm response here.

The Salvation Army is sending a canteen vehicle to feed displaced people in Haines. (Courtesy of Lessa Peter)

Dec. 3 — 3:36 p.m.

More rain in the forecast

There was a short break in the wet weather in Southeast Alaska on Thursday, giving residents in many communities a chance to assess damages and clear up debris.

However, more rain is on the way over the next several days and is expected to arrive in waves.

Rain begins Thursday night and snow will begin to mix in as temperatures drop into the evening. Haines could see up to 3 inches of snow by Friday.

Heavy rains return on Saturday and the wet weather regime lingers into next week.

Identities of 2 missing individuals confirmed

Haines Mayor Douglas Olerud has confirmed the identities of two people who are missing after a landslide was reported in the Beach Road extension area. David Simmons and Jenae Larson are still missing, and their homes were located in the landslide area.

Search and rescue is looking for several missing people after a large landslide in Haines. (USCG Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston)

Dec. 3 — 12:20 p.m.

Governor to sign a disaster declaration for Haines

In a Facebook post Thursday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, “I have authorized Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to proceed with a disaster declaration for the Haines area. I will be signing a disaster declaration shortly. More resources and assistance are on the way for the people of Haines.”

Dec. 3 — 11:30 a.m.

GoFundMe created to help in Haines recovery efforts

Haines Mayor Douglas Olerud is asking people to consider donating to the Red Cross or a GoFundMe page created to help people who have lost their homes or seen significant damage to their homes because of the flooding and landslide. As of 11:30 a.m., the fund has raised close to $40,000 of its $200,000 goal.

As of this time, the mayor says there are no reports of any casualties.

Dec. 3 — 10:56 a.m.

Search and rescue has arrived with additional personnel on the way

Alaska Army National Guard has transported an Alaska State Trooper, three search dog teams and five Juneau Mountain rescue personnel on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to Haines. The crew arrived at 8:15 a.m. and a few stayed on board to conduct aerial observations.

The Alaska Army National Guard says four geologists and more search and rescue personnel will leave Juneau for Haines at 12:30 p.m.

Every person transported to Haines received a rapid COVID-19 test before departure, the Alaska Army National Guard said.

Alaska Army National Guard is responding to a landslide in Haines. (Alaska Army National Guard 1st Lt. David Marshall)

Dec. 3 — 10:43 a.m.

Over a dozen communities reported flooding damage

Jeremy Zidek, a public information officer at Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said 12 of the 30 communities contacted Wednesday are reporting some type of damage from significant landslides in Haines to minor flooding in other cities.

“The area has been pretty hard hit. An amazing amount of rain fell,” Zidek said. “The only request that we had for assistance as of yesterday was from Haines, for search and rescue.”

Zidek said Salvation Army, Red Cross and local partners are setting up shelters, and several rescue organizations have arrived in Haines Thursday morning. Geologists are also heading to Haines to get a better idea of how stable slopes in the community are.

Dec. 3 — 9:51 a.m.

Four of the six missing people have been found

Alaska State Troopers say two people are still missing Thursday following a landslide on Beach Road extension. Troopers say four people were found safe.

AST says rescue crews from Juneau and other areas are arriving in Haines to help with rescue efforts and other activities. Troopers add Alaska Department of Natural Resources geologists are traveling to the area Thursday to help ascertain the risk of searching the mudslide.

Dec. 3 — 9:05 a.m.

“Remember COVID and wear a mask”

The Haines Borough is asking emergency crews heading into the city to follow COVID-19 safety procedures.

Reminder: Emergency Resources coming into town today- remember COVID and wear a mask - Please protect yourself and our...

Dec. 3 — 8:35 a.m.

Haines Highway back open

Haine police say the Haines Highway is open but they are asking drivers to use caution. Police say Mud Bay is open and Lutak Road to the ferry terminal is open.

Dec. 3 — 7:14 a.m.

Counseling services offered for Haines residents

Haines police say counseling services are available all day at the American Legion for those who need it.

Dec. 3 — 7:12 a.m.

Local volunteers prepare to help in search efforts

Volunteer searcher Xavier Martinez, 37, spoke with Alaska’s News Source by phone outside the Haines Fire Department early Thursday morning.

By 7 a.m., Martinez estimated 50 to 60 people were assembled, a mix of volunteers and first responders. In the hours leading up to sunrise, Martinez said fire department personnel showed the volunteers how to tie safety knots in ropes. The teams were also waiting on helicopters to arrive with more rescuers, and for an all-clear from geologists about ground safety, said Martinez, a community volunteer.

Most of us, we’re here safe, you know. We’re safe in our homes, trailers, warm by our fires, eating our food, and there are people out there who are still missing. They are outside, scared, and for all intents and purposes they may not have been so lucky as we are,” Martinez said. “If I can do my part to help, and or find whomever, alive or deceased and bring closure to the families that need it, that would make me feel like I actually helped the community.”

The Wisconsin resident moved to Haines in July 2019. Out of work and getting by with the occasional handyman job, Martinez said he felt compelled to jump in and help, following the words of his late father, who died years ago close to Thanksgiving following an illness.

“The one thing he always told me, ‘Never let the next person that you see on the street or wherever it may be, never let them suffer. If there is one thing you can do to bring peace, closure, find happiness, it’s to make sure the next person you see or know about that is in danger, help them the best that you can,’” Martinez said.

Dec. 2 — 7:11 a.m.

U.S. Coast Guard heads to Haines following landslides

The U.S. Coast Guard says multiple units from Southeast Alaska are heading to Haines to help with emergency support following several reports of mudslides.

According to the Coast Guard, a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, the crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Liberty and Anacapa and a Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot response boat crew has been launched.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau began launching assets at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dec. 2 — 8:29 p.m.

Haines police urge residents to avoid travel unless necessary

An update from the Haines Borough Police Department says the left lane of Young Road is now open. They urge drivers to use extreme caution and not to travel unless it’s necessary.

Dec. 2 — 8:21 p.m.

Weather update for Haines from Alaska’s Weather Source

Six people in Haines are still missing after a landslide destroyed four homes, pushing them toward the ocean along with mud and trees. The threat of continuing landslides is considered as an additional 1-2 inches of rain is still in the forecast through tomorrow. Over 8 inches of rain has soaked Haines.

Officials are urging anyone living near steep terrain to be hyper-vigilant of increased danger. The ground is already saturated and considered unstable.

Heavy rains cause landslides, wash out roads in Haines, AK. (Alaska's Weather Source)

Dec. 2 — 7:16 p.m.

Haines Borough Police Department reports mudslide

A mudslide on the Haines Highway at mile 27 has been reported by the Haines Borough Police Department. There is one lane open northbound; police urge individuals use caution around the area.

Viewer Gabe Thomas submitted these photos of flooding in Haines.

Dec. 2 — 6:28 p.m.

State emergency operations respond to Haines landslides

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office has released a statement saying state public safety, emergency response and transportation teams are working with local officials in Haines.

“The natural disaster unfolding in Haines and the broader Southeast area has the full and complete attention of my administration,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “The Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation and assets from the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska National Guard are being mobilized to assist with search and rescue and recovery efforts in Haines. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haines tonight.”

The governor said crews are working on emergency road repairs and there is now limited access to the airport and the Alaska Marine Highway System ferry terminal.

Dec. 2 — 5:26 p.m.

Search and rescue suspended due to unstable ground

Alaska State Troopers say six people are missing and four houses have been destroyed after a landslide on Beach Road extension. The search and rescue operation has been suspended because of rumbling, unstable ground. Troopers say there are around nine feet of mud and trees covering the area of the landslide.

Search and rescue operations will resume tomorrow with Juneau troopers, Juneau Mountain Rescue, Capital City Fire Department medics and more arriving in Haines. The Army Guard will transport the agency but current turbulence has prevented the guard helo from flying.

Dec. 2 — 5 p.m.

National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for Haines

With heavy rain continuing to impact Haines, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday. There have already been official reports of over 8 inches of rain in the region and law enforcement continues to report ongoing landslides across the area. With an additional 1-2 inches of rain expected through tomorrow morning, more landslides are likely to occur.

One of the biggest problems with the flooding is that the heavy rain has nowhere to seep into the soil, due to already saturated and frozen grounds. This creates the hazard as the water rushes in taking the soil and washing out the roads. Officials warn that the mudslides can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Alaska’s Weather Source says the heaviest rain will taper off after 3 a.m., giving way to light rain showers.

Dec. 2 — 4:57 p.m.

Aid available at the American Legion Post

The Haines Borough Police sent out a community alert saying meals, clothes and blankets are available to people in need and can be picked up at the American Legion post.

Dec. 2 — 3:40 p.m.

Haines mayor: Evacuations underway, unknown number of people missing after landslides

Haines Mayor Douglas Olerud said dozens of residents are being evacuated and some are believed to be missing after a landslide was reported in the Beach Road area. The mayor estimates there are 20-plus homes in that area.

Alaska State Troopers say a major landslide on Battery Hill has destroyed on house. Troopers are working to evacuate people and a search and rescue effort is underway to find people that are missing after the landslide.

Impacts of heavy rainfall are being felt throughout Southeast Alaska. Haines has declared a flooding emergency and is asking residents to stay at home while repairs are made to damaged roads.



Dec. 2 — 3:12 p.m.

Heavy rains cause widespread flooding, landslides

Heavy rain is causing widespread flooding, landslides and road washouts in Haines. The borough has declared an emergency for the area.

Emergency crews are currently responding to a large landslide that occurred above Beach Road. Search and rescue efforts are underway and officials are asking that those able to assist to assemble at the Fire Hall with gear immediately.

As of 3 p.m., 7.88″ of rain has fallen in Haines.

Dec. 2 — 1:30 p.m.

Flooding in Juneau after heavy rainfall

Wire Street in Juneau is flooded after heavy rainfall was reported Monday. Capital City Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that several roads were closed early Tuesday morning due to high water levels including Glacier Highway and Jordan Avenue. Fire Rescue also said the middle parts of Switzer Creek were blocked by mud and water.

Dec. 2 — 11:51 a.m.

Roads cave in Haines as heavy rains impact Southeast

Many roads and streets in Haines remain impassable as heavy rain continues to inundate the region. Since the onset of the heavy rain event Monday night, more than 7 inches of rain has fallen with more to be expected.

Interim Manager of Haines Borough Alekka Fullerton declared a flood emergency Wednesday morning, due to several roads remaining impassable or caving in. The borough is advising everyone to remain home while crews work on repairs to the damaged roads.

Flooding across Southeast Alaska (KTUU)

Multiple reports have come in of roads that remain either closed or damaged. One viewer reported to Alaska’s News Source that not only are roads being washed out or collapsing but that mudslides have caused significant damage to homes as well. The Haines Highway is closed due to black ice and snow covering the road, along with multiple trees causing road closures as well.

The Haines Borough has advised that all residents avoid the following roads due to closures:

Piedad Road

Young Road

Lutak Road 3.5 Mile

Beach Road

North 1st Ave.

Cathedral View

Soap Suds Alley

More rain is expected to fall throughout the day Wednesday and into the night and the borough is advising anyone to call 911 if you have an emergency. To report any damage you can call 766-6401 or fill out the form here.

Flooding across Southeast Alaska. Photo from Melissa Snell. (KTUU)

Flooding across Southeast Alaska. Photo from Erik Stevens. (KTUU)

In addition to Haines, much of Southeast is also seeing flooding with many spots likely seeing more than 10 inches of rain by week’s end. A flash flood watch remains in effect for Haines through 9 Thursday morning.

