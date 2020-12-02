Selawik water treatment plant reports diesel overflow spill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A diesel spill at a water treatment plant at Selawik occurred Nov. 25, a Tuesday situation report states.

The situation report from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Spill Prevention and Response says a water treatment plant operator reported a diesel tank overflow spill at the plant in the early morning of Nov. 26 after it was discovered around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The overflow spill is roughly 610 feet from the Selawik River, which serves the Selawik population.

A fuel transfer from the Consolidated Tank Farm Tank to the plant, which was unattended from 2:25 p.m. until it was discovered later that night is the cause of the spill, the report states. After the operator reported the incident, a response crew used pumps and sorbent materials to remove the product. Around 750 gallons of product has been obtained so far.

The ADEC has assisted the town in getting the proper equipment for the response. The United States Coast Guard was reported to have appeared in Kotzebue on Monday and was expected to travel to Selawik on Tuesday to help with clean up.

The volume of the spill is under investigation, but the fuel was transferred from a 45,986-gallon tank to a tank that can contain approximately 4,000 gallons. There were around 35,000 gallons of fuel left from the source tank, the document reports.

No injuries or impacts to wildlife or the shorelines have been reported.

