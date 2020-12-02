Advertisement

Selawik water treatment plant reports diesel overflow spill

(KCRG)
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:31 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A diesel spill at a water treatment plant at Selawik occurred Nov. 25, a Tuesday situation report states.

The situation report from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Spill Prevention and Response says a water treatment plant operator reported a diesel tank overflow spill at the plant in the early morning of Nov. 26 after it was discovered around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The overflow spill is roughly 610 feet from the Selawik River, which serves the Selawik population.

A fuel transfer from the Consolidated Tank Farm Tank to the plant, which was unattended from 2:25 p.m. until it was discovered later that night is the cause of the spill, the report states. After the operator reported the incident, a response crew used pumps and sorbent materials to remove the product. Around 750 gallons of product has been obtained so far.

The ADEC has assisted the town in getting the proper equipment for the response. The United States Coast Guard was reported to have appeared in Kotzebue on Monday and was expected to travel to Selawik on Tuesday to help with clean up.

The volume of the spill is under investigation, but the fuel was transferred from a 45,986-gallon tank to a tank that can contain approximately 4,000 gallons. There were around 35,000 gallons of fuel left from the source tank, the document reports.

No injuries or impacts to wildlife or the shorelines have been reported.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody for 4 deaths that occurred in the Mat-Su Monday morning
According to a criminal affidavit, a mother and two of her children were shot and killed inside...
Teenager charged in Mat-Su quadruple murder was on pretrial release
1 person dead and sections of the Seward Highway back open after 2 vehicle collisions
Alaska joins several US states calling on Congress to pass CARES Act funding extension
Woman charged with manslaughter, DUI after deadly traffic collision Sunday morning

Latest News

David Jensen takes a pet portrait for charity
Pet photographer uses his skills to raise money for charity
David Stieren is facing criticism over posts to his private Facebook account that urged people...
Governor’s community outreach director faces backlash for urging people to ‘party like it’s New Years Eve’
According to a criminal affidavit, a mother and two of her children were shot and killed inside...
Teenager charged in Mat-Su quadruple murder was on pretrial release
Another death, 519 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday