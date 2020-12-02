Southeast Alaska organization asks the governor to declare a region-wide economic disaster

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An organization representing Southeast Alaska communities is asking that the governor declare a region-wide economic disaster due to the loss of the 2020 cruise ship season and “the collapse” of the salmon fishing season.

Southeast Conference sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunlevy on Nov. 17, describing an economic disaster of “unprecedented proportions.”

“A disaster declaration will start the process to allow the hardworking Southeast Alaskans to get federal disaster aid. This help is vital to our regional communities and economy,” said Markus Scheer, the president of Southeast Conference.

It is not uncommon for a community or region to request for the governor to declare a disaster after a bad fishing season to access federal aid. It is also not uncommon for the governor to declare a disaster after a specific event like a wildfire, earthquake or winter storm.

But, COVID-19 has been a slow, unrelenting disaster, Venables said, and it has caused unparalleled job losses, revenue losses, and seen businesses struggle.

“It’s not like it’s a static moment in time, an event, and you rally around it, and get through it,” said Robert Venables, the executive director of Southeast Conference. “This has been a yearlong battle, it’s just been unprecedented, it’s the only way to put it.”

The $800 million loss of revenue from 1.4 million cruise ship passengers that didn’t come in 2020 has hit Southeast Alaska hard.

Without a cruise ship season, employment was down 17% across Southeast during the summer, the highest percentage of job losses in Alaska. In July, a survey of the region’s small business owners found that 23% feared closing their doors permanently.

The impact of the cruise ship shutdown is not being felt evenly across the region. The Municipality of Skagway is reporting a loss of 95% of its annual sales tax revenue.

Brad Ryan, Skagway’s city manager, said cruise ship spending makes up virtually the entirety of the city’s economy. “We thought we were going to get $7 to $10 million of revenue, and we got $300,000. We’re living on reserves,” he said.

Other Southeast Alaska communities are also facing big losses of revenue due to the cruise ship shutdown. Ketchikan is projected to lose 36% of its annual sales tax revenue while Juneau is expected to lose around 25%.

The loss of moorage fees saw even bigger losses for Southeast Alaska’s communities that rely on summer tourism.

What next year’s cruise ship season looks like is a big pending question for Skagway and the region as a whole.

Venables said there were some encouraging signs for the 2021 season, but that it would be a “multi-year recovery process.”

“Folks that I have heard are estimating 30% to 50% of cruise ship travelers returning if everything goes well,” he added. “And, as we know, rarely do things go well, let alone everything go well.”

KRBD, a Ketchikan-based public radio station, reported that “bubbles” could be created for passengers to visit Southeast Alaska while limiting the risk of spreading the virus. But no one knows how many passengers may come and how much revenue they might bring.

What a second consecutive year without cruise ships would mean for Skagway is difficult to contemplate.

“I don’t even know how to answer that question,” Ryan said. “The municipal government would be in trouble, as well as the businesses. The businesses are obviously going to be in huge trouble without a 2021 season, it would be a complete reinvention of Skagway without a 2021 cruise ship season.”

Skagway is hoping for at least 25% of its typical sales tax revenue to survive through next year. “We’ll be looking at our fiscal situation monthly,” Ryan said.

Another challenge for Skagway is the closure of the Canadian border during the pandemic. Although it’s a small source of revenue compared to cruise ship arrivals, Ryan said that some tourists drive from Whitehorse to visit Skagway each year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signaled on Tuesday that the border would remain closed well into next year until the pandemic has been significantly brought under control.

Southeast Conference’s letter to Dunleavy also describes “one of the worst seafood seasons in our history” that saw the value of the region’s salmon harvest fall by 50% compared to 2019.

Commercial fishermen were hit by a perfect storm during the pandemic: one-third fewer salmon were caught, and they fetched a lower price due to COVID-19 impacting demand.

There should be some financial help available soon. Alaska’s commercial fishermen, sports fishermen and charter owners are set to share in $50 million in CARES Act funds.

Rachel Baker, a spokesperson for the Department of Fish and Game, said there is no timeline when the funds will go out. She added that the department is still reviewing comments from the different fishing sectors on the state’s current plan.

But more help may be needed. Seven communities across Southeast have requested for the governor to declare fisheries disasters to access federal aid.

The governor will now look at all his options, said Corey Young, a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

“He also is encouraging Alaska fisherman impacted by unfair tariffs and the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for the USDA Seafood Trade Relief Program,” Young added.

Fishermen must apply by Dec. 14 to be eligible for the relief.

Venables said Southeast fits into a broader context in Alaska of regions facing economic turmoil due to the pandemic and a poor seafood season.

“We’ve been told that the governor’s office is working through this in a larger context because there are other parts of the state that have also experienced severe economic disaster status,” Venables added. “They’re going through the statewide numbers to see what, and how to present this, to the federal government.”

