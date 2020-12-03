113,000 Alaska voters affected in recent data exposure, state says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The office of the lieutenant governor said that Alaska has been the victim of data exposure.

The Division of Elections Online Voter Registration System was targeted by outside actors, according to a release Thursday. Investigation shows that voter registration information was accessed by outside actors with the intent to sway voter confidence and spread propaganda. It says it was not intended to impact election results.

The Division of Elections discovered while working with a vendor that approximately 113,000 voters’ personal information was exposed. The personal information could include birthdays and license plate numbers. Those individuals will be notified about the incident via mail.

“We have no evidence that the data has been used for anything other than propaganda. We are notifying voters to help them verify that their personal information is secure,” said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in the release. “I remain confident in our voting procedures and the election workers and staff that make it all happen. Be assured that your vote was counted, despite this unfortunate event.”

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer became aware of the incident on Oct. 27 and began efforts to stop the exposure with several different agencies.

The release says as of Thursday, the Online Voting Registration System is secure, fully functional and the error has been corrected.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

