8 deaths, 760 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting eight additional deaths and a record 760 COVID-19 cases in Alaska Thursday.

Thursday’s case count is the highest reported by the state in a single day since the coronavirus was first identified in Alaska in March. Cases were reported in 755 residents and five nonresidents, bringing the state total to 34,563 cases.

The Municipality of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough shared the bulk of new COVID-19 cases reported with 196 new cases in the Mat-Su. State health officials said the sudden surge in Mat-Su cases is partly due to a lab that forgot to report its COVID-19 data to the state.

The total death count for the state is now 129 residents and one nonresident.

DHSS listed the deaths as two Bethel women, a man from the Kusilvak Census Area and five men from Anchorage. DHSS says all eight deaths were recent.

DHSS says the current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 81.93 cases per 100,000. The highest. They add all regions in Alaska are in high alert status.

At least 783 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. An additional 142 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 13 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 24 are on a ventilator in the state.

The hospital capacity section of the dashboard has adult intensive care unit beds in the red with only 24 beds available.

Since the state began testing for COVID-19, a total of 1,040,505 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 322

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 67

Kodiak Island Borough: 59

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 30

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 7

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 196

Nome Census Area: 6

North Slope Borough: 11

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

City and Borough of Juneau: 4

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 8

Petersburg Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 7

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 20

Kusilvak Census Area: 3

Unknown: 1

DHSS says the nonresident cases were two in Prudhoe Bay, one in Soldotna and two listed an unknown.

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

