Quadruple homicide suspect assaulted a corrections officer, troopers say

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:32 AM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a corrections officer is recovering after being attacked Wednesday by an inmate at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.

Troopers say 18-year-old Malachi Maxon assaulted the officer when they opened the cell door to deliver a food tray. The officer only sustained minor injuries.

Troopers say a charge of fourth-degree assault is being forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

Maxon is suspected of shooting and killing four relatives Monday morning. He is facing several felony charges including four counts of first-degree murder.

