Advertisement

Liz Snyder still House District 27 winner after recount Friday

ballot box
ballot box(wcax)
By Malia Barto and Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:45 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A House District 27 recount that was officially requested by 11 qualified voters has concluded, the Alaska Division of Elections said.

A spokesperson with the division said “everything matched up” with the exception of one absentee ballot that added one vote to Lance Pruitt’s total. The final tally after the recount is 4,563 votes for Pruitt and 4,574 votes for Liz Snyder.

The winner for House District 27 was certified by the State Review Board Friday.

“We hope that this recount will show how accurate Dominion Voting machines are and build confidence in our election process amongst voters,” spokesperson Tiffany Montemayor said in an email.

In 2018, Pruitt defeated Snyder by 181 votes. This year’s race was a rematch for the East Anchorage seat and resulted in Synder taking the lead by just 11 votes.

“Every person needs a chance to be able to legally exercise their right to vote and make sure it is counted.,” Pruitt said in a statement at the time of the recount. “As that has come into question, I fully appreciate that our neighbors have chosen to be the voice for our community and demand accountability.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserve

Most Read

Coronavirus
12 deaths, 756 COVID-19 cases reported Friday
18-year-old quadruple murder suspect was accused of multiple assaults on family since July
A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Haines mayor confirms identity of 2 people missing after landslide
Heavy rains washed out Young Road in Haines, where more than 7 inches of rain has fallen.
Live updates: Warnings in effect across Southeast as heavy rain continues
Extreme record-breaking rain hits Southeast with more to come

Latest News

Nights of Lights Day 5
Nights of Lights: Zoo Lights at The Alaska Zoo
Haines Sean Maguire
Update Haines Sean Maguire
U-Haul dealer in Juneau collecting donations for Haines
The Anchorage Assembly gathers for a continued meeting on Aug. 26, 2020, which focused...
Group who sued city over Open Meetings Act heads to court
Phil Nuechterlein walks along an Eagle River trail on Dec. 3, 2020.
Eagle River couple’s hiking trio brings unique presence to local trails