Liz Snyder still House District 27 winner after recount Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A House District 27 recount that was officially requested by 11 qualified voters has concluded, the Alaska Division of Elections said.

A spokesperson with the division said “everything matched up” with the exception of one absentee ballot that added one vote to Lance Pruitt’s total. The final tally after the recount is 4,563 votes for Pruitt and 4,574 votes for Liz Snyder.

The winner for House District 27 was certified by the State Review Board Friday.

“We hope that this recount will show how accurate Dominion Voting machines are and build confidence in our election process amongst voters,” spokesperson Tiffany Montemayor said in an email.

In 2018, Pruitt defeated Snyder by 181 votes. This year’s race was a rematch for the East Anchorage seat and resulted in Synder taking the lead by just 11 votes.

“Every person needs a chance to be able to legally exercise their right to vote and make sure it is counted.,” Pruitt said in a statement at the time of the recount. “As that has come into question, I fully appreciate that our neighbors have chosen to be the voice for our community and demand accountability.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserve