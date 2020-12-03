Advertisement

US plans oil, gas lease sale in Alaska’s Arctic refuge

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge(USFWS Lisa Hupp)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:44 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans to hold an oil and gas lease sale in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge next month.

It comes just weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office, and he has opposed drilling in the region.

Conservation groups criticized Thursday’s announcement as rushed and based on environmental reviews that are being challenged in court as flawed.

The land agency says it plans to hold a lease sale on Jan. 6. Alaska politicians say opening the area for exploration would boost oil production, create jobs and generate royalties. But conservation groups and the Indigenous Gwich’in people have fought drilling in the refuge.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
12 deaths, 756 COVID-19 cases reported Friday
18-year-old quadruple murder suspect was accused of multiple assaults on family since July
A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Haines mayor confirms identity of 2 people missing after landslide
Heavy rains washed out Young Road in Haines, where more than 7 inches of rain has fallen.
Live updates: Warnings in effect across Southeast as heavy rain continues
Extreme record-breaking rain hits Southeast with more to come

Latest News

Nights of Lights Day 5
Nights of Lights: Zoo Lights at The Alaska Zoo
Haines Sean Maguire
Update Haines Sean Maguire
U-Haul dealer in Juneau collecting donations for Haines
The Anchorage Assembly gathers for a continued meeting on Aug. 26, 2020, which focused...
Group who sued city over Open Meetings Act heads to court
Phil Nuechterlein walks along an Eagle River trail on Dec. 3, 2020.
Eagle River couple’s hiking trio brings unique presence to local trails