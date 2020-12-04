12 deaths, 756 COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 12 additional deaths and 756 COVID-19 cases in Alaska Friday.

The total death count for the state is now 141 residents and one nonresident.

In a case summary for Friday, DHSS said three of the deaths are considered recent and the nine other deaths were added to the dashboard after death certificate review.

Of the deaths reported Friday, five were Anchorage residents with one woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s, two women in their 60s and one man in his 60s who died out of state.

Two of the deaths were reported in Wasilla residents with one man and one woman in their 60s. DHSS said a Kodiak woman in her 80s, a Kenai woman in her 80s, a Kenai woman in her 90s, an Utqiagvik woman in her 60s and a Cordova woman in her 90s have also died with COVID-19.

Cases were reported in 744 residents and 12 nonresidents, bringing the state total to 35,325 cases.

The Municipality of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough shared the bulk of new COVID-19 cases reported. In late November, state officials announced a commercial laboratory in Anchorage processing COVID-19 tests forgot to report tests to the state.

At least 794 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. An additional 143 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 15 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 23 are on a ventilator in the state.

The hospital capacity section of the dashboard has adult intensive care unit beds in the red with only 27 beds available.

Since the state began testing for COVID-19, a total of 1,050,369 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 261

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 54

Kodiak Island Borough: 35

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 7

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 36

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 9

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 7

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 253

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 18

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

City and Borough of Juneau: 31

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Bethel Census Area: 14

Bristol Bay Lake and Peninsula: 2

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 4

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

