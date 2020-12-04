Advertisement

Northwest Alaska: Be preapred for for an ice build up, Ivu possible

Ice ridge or ivu - Harvey and Arlene Sookiayak. Weatherpix Archives-2009
Ice ridge or ivu - Harvey and Arlene Sookiayak. Weatherpix Archives-2009(Alaska's Weather Source)
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:36 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An unusual call for caution in northwest Alaska as an ivu, or ice shove, is in the forecast.

An ivu occurs when ice offshore is pushed onshore by strong winds. The ice can build into significant hazards for coastal communities. The ivu alert spans from Point Lay to Wainwright Thursday night through Friday, although ice build-up is possible all the way from Utqiaġvik to Point Hope. Winds are expected to gust up to 55 mph in the region, also prompting a blizzard warning as this storm will bring 1-4 inches of snow, reducing visibility for the northern Arctic Coast.

Ice ridge or ivu in Point Hope - Jeffrey Kowunna. Weatherpix archives 2017
Ice ridge or ivu in Point Hope - Jeffrey Kowunna. Weatherpix archives 2017(Alaska's Weather Source)

Seas offshore will build to about 10 feet and that combined with the winds could push sea ice onto land. Residents should make sure to move any valued items inland to avoid potential damage. An ivu can be very destructive so caution is urged.

Ice could also push up onto the beaches near Utqiaġvik through Saturday night, although the National Weather Service notes that the ice along the coast west of Utqiaġvik is thin and will break up when it hits the beach and not likely push further inland.

Blizzard Warning for Northern Coast
Blizzard Warning for Northern Coast(Alaska's Weather Source)

Ivus are also referred to as ice shoves, ice surges, shoreline pile-ups, or ice ridges.

