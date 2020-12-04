Advertisement

Bartlett Regional Hospital lockdown after gun violence threat has been lifted

(WCAX)
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM AKST
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau was on a temporary lockdown after emergency department employees received a gun violence threat Thursday. The lockdown was lifted Thursday night.

The individual who made the threat is known to be violent, a release from the hospital says.

Juneau Police Department worked with the hospital to provide additional law enforcement presence as well as helping locate the individual who made the threat.

An update from the hospital Thursday night said JPD made contact with the individual and then determined the threat was not credible. They later confirmed no crime was committed after consulting with city and district attorney offices.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

