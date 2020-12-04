Advertisement

Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor

A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another...
A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.(WAVE3 News)
By John P. Wise, WAVE
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:46 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There will be no special prosecutor appointed to the Breonna Taylor case.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Unhappy with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to directly charge any of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in Taylor’s death, her mother, Tamika Palmer, requested a special prosecutor.

On Friday, the state’s Prosecutors Advisory Council announced during a virtual call that based on Kentucky law, the group does not have the authority to fulfill Palmer’s request.

LMPD officers shot and killed the 26-year-old Taylor during a narcotics raid at her home in March. Cameron announced in September that one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into nearby apartments. He has since been fired.

The other two officers involved in the raid, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
12 deaths, 756 COVID-19 cases reported Friday
18-year-old quadruple murder suspect was accused of multiple assaults on family since July
A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Haines mayor confirms identity of 2 people missing after landslide
Heavy rains washed out Young Road in Haines, where more than 7 inches of rain has fallen.
Live updates: Warnings in effect across Southeast as heavy rain continues
Extreme record-breaking rain hits Southeast with more to come

Latest News

The nor’easter could dump as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow on suburban Boston.
Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast
This July 2019 image provided by the Sarah Cannon Research Institute shows Victoria Gray on her...
Gene-editing treatment shows promise for sickle cell disease
A strengthening nor’easter will bringing heavy rain and snow to the Northeast.
Nor'easter could turn into 'bomb cyclone'
This undated photo provided by Time Magazine shows the cover of its Dec. 14, 2020 issue,...
Colorado student, scientist named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’
Physician assistant Nicole Thomas conducts a COVID-19 examination in the parking lot at Primary...
The Latest: US reaches daily high of nearly 228,000 cases