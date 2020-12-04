Extreme record-breaking rain hits Southeast with more to come

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Never in Southeast Alaska’s recorded history have we seen a rain event like what happened Tuesday and Wednesday and more storms are lining up with a wet weekend likely ahead.

November ended in Juneau with rain 20 out of the 30 days last month, adding up to 6.95 inches. That may sound like a lot and it was almost an inch more than normal for November but it was nothing close to what the area was hit with over just the first two days of December.

This storm had access to tropical moisture. The air was warm and it was bringing in water to Alaska from all the way to Hawaii, but there was nothing pineapple-sweet about this air. As the calendar turned from November to December, the rain started and for many areas, it didn’t stop for more than 50 hours.

Haines was one of the hardest-hit areas and the land could no longer support the extreme rain that fell on top of already frozen and saturated ground.

From midnight on Dec. 1 to Midnight on Dec. 2 Haines got 9.85 inches of rain. At times it was coming down at nearly half an inch per hour. On average, Haines gets 0.18 inches of rain per day this time of year. The only other time in recorded history that Haines has ever seen anything even close to this was back in 1944. That October Haines recorded 7.18 inches of rain over two days.

Comparison of the rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday to normal and to previous records. (Alaska's Weather Source)

From when the rain started on Monday evening, until when it stopped Thursday morning ten and a half inches of rain had fallen.

The roads and land itself could not handle that much water. There were several roads washed out just after the first day of rain, but by the second day, landslides were being reported across the area.

Heavy rains washed out Young Road in Haines. (Erik Stevens)

The rain was not as extreme further south, but it was still record-breaking. Juneau got 4.93 inches of rain on Dec. 1 breaking the previous record of 4.62 inches set on Oct. 10, 1946. The capital city ended up with 6.33 inches of rain, just narrowly missing their two-day record for rainfall of 6.45 inches set in October of 1998.

Despite a break Thursday afternoon, the rain has already picked back up across the southeast with the next storm moving in, and now it’s beginning to mix with snow in Haines as temperatures drop. The area will likely see another three to four inches of precipitation through the weekend, with additional rain likely most of next week.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Friday afternoon for the Northern Inner Channels, including Haines and Skagway. Additional debris flows, flooding, and landslides are possible.

Additional flooding is possible near Haines and Skagway. (Alaska's News Source)

Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for updates on the weather across Southeast and download our app, available for free in the apple and android app stores.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.