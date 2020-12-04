Free parking, EasyPark revives successful program to help businesses in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With Anchorage now in “hunker down” mode for a second time, some of the things that were proven to be useful the first go-around are being re-implemented. EasyPark is reviving its downtown parking program which offers free parking spaces in front of restaurants and other establishments.

“We got a lot of great positive feedback from these businesses so when it came to a decision on what we could do again it was a no-brainer for us to offer free curbside parking to downtown customers,” Demetric Tuggle, Parking Director for EasyPark said.

At a time when already thin margins are being squeezed or shut off all together, the Anchorage Community Development Authority, which operates EasyPark, felt that this could help make a difference.

“We want to keep customers coming downtown and by providing those options to the businesses we hope to generate more traffic downtown,” Tuggle said.

As an added incentive, EasyPark is hosting weekly drawings on the 11th, 18th, and 28th of the month for $100 gift certificates to downtown businesses. Then on the 31st, an even bigger treasure is up for grabs, a grand prize for one year of free parking.

