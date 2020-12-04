Advertisement

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be open in Anchorage starting Friday

COVID TESTING
COVID TESTING(MGN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:18 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management says free COVID-19 testing sites will be open to the public starting Friday with the first being at Williwaw Elementary School.

Here is a list of all the sites throughout the month:

  • Dec. 4: Williwaw Elementary School, 1200 San Antonio St.
  • Dec. 5: Alaska Native Cultural Charter School, 550 Bragaw St.
  • Dec. 7: Clark Middle School, 150 Bragaw St.
  • Dec. 11: North Star Elementary School, 605 West Fireweed Ln.
  • Dec. 12: Dimond Mall-Near Dimond Center Hotel, 700 East Dimond Blvd.
  • Dec. 14: Lake Hood Elementary School, 3601 West 40th Ave.
  • Dec. 18: Russian Jack Elementary School, 4300 East 20th Ave.
  • Dec. 21: Taku Elementary, 701 East 72nd Ave.
  • Dec. 26: Old Midtown Denny’s (across from REI), 2900 Denali St.
  • Dec. 28: Anchorage School District Education Center, 5530 East Northern Lights Blvd.

The above sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the designated days.

If you are in Eagle River, the COVID-19 testing site at 11801 Business Boulevard will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the following pop-up sites, you can visit anchoragecovidtest.org to find other testing sites.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
12 deaths, 756 COVID-19 cases reported Friday
18-year-old quadruple murder suspect was accused of multiple assaults on family since July
A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Haines mayor confirms identity of 2 people missing after landslide
Heavy rains washed out Young Road in Haines, where more than 7 inches of rain has fallen.
Live updates: Warnings in effect across Southeast as heavy rain continues
Extreme record-breaking rain hits Southeast with more to come

Latest News

Nights of Lights Day 5
Nights of Lights: Zoo Lights at The Alaska Zoo
Haines Sean Maguire
Update Haines Sean Maguire
U-Haul dealer in Juneau collecting donations for Haines
The Anchorage Assembly gathers for a continued meeting on Aug. 26, 2020, which focused...
Group who sued city over Open Meetings Act heads to court
Phil Nuechterlein walks along an Eagle River trail on Dec. 3, 2020.
Eagle River couple’s hiking trio brings unique presence to local trails