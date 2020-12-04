Free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be open in Anchorage starting Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management says free COVID-19 testing sites will be open to the public starting Friday with the first being at Williwaw Elementary School.

Here is a list of all the sites throughout the month:

Dec. 4: Williwaw Elementary School, 1200 San Antonio St.

Dec. 5: Alaska Native Cultural Charter School, 550 Bragaw St.

Dec. 7: Clark Middle School, 150 Bragaw St.

Dec. 11: North Star Elementary School, 605 West Fireweed Ln.

Dec. 12: Dimond Mall-Near Dimond Center Hotel, 700 East Dimond Blvd.

Dec. 14: Lake Hood Elementary School, 3601 West 40th Ave.

Dec. 18: Russian Jack Elementary School, 4300 East 20th Ave.

Dec. 21: Taku Elementary, 701 East 72nd Ave.

Dec. 26: Old Midtown Denny’s (across from REI), 2900 Denali St.

Dec. 28: Anchorage School District Education Center, 5530 East Northern Lights Blvd.

The above sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the designated days.

If you are in Eagle River, the COVID-19 testing site at 11801 Business Boulevard will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the following pop-up sites, you can visit anchoragecovidtest.org to find other testing sites.

