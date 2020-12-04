Local group sews feminine products for women in other countries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A local chapter of a national program is sewing feminine products for girls in other countries who don’t have access to them.

According to the organization, Days for Girls, the goal is increased access to feminine products as well as education.

In their spare time, Anchorage volunteers sew parts of a kit for the girls. It includes things like sewn liners, a few pairs of underwear, ways to connect the liners to the underwear, soap and bags to carry the supplies.

The kits are meant to last for years.

The group can’t meet together like they did pre-pandemic, but staying at home isn’t keeping volunteers from their work.

“It’s a joy to make something pretty for these girls,” Volunteer Mary Werner said. “And to make a difference in their life with something we take for granted. Feminine hygiene we just take for granted. But it really is important and it makes a big difference in their lives.”

Werner said about 1.8 million women and girls have been served over the last 12 years. They have been sent to places like Guatemala and Haiti.

“It is a labor of love. It is a public health issue and it is an education issue to help girls get an education and break a cycle of poverty that’s been ingrained in their culture with them for a long time,” Werner said.

Days for Girls is about giving back time to women who would have disruption to their days without access to these feminine products.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.