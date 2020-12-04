Advertisement

Masks required at Alyeska as ski season opens soon

By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:04 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow conditions have been great at Alyeska Resort & Hotel Alyeska over the last few years, this year is no different.

“We got pounded by the storm cycle that came through,” said Alyeska Spokesman Ben Napolitano. “We were able to make a ton of man-made snow through that cold snap in November.”

But, this season will be different, as several changes have taken place because of COVID-19. Basically, it’s no mask, no service.

“We are requiring a mask or face covering when you are in the lift line, when you’re in the tram line, on the tram, in the restaurants, in the hotel,” Napolitano said.

Bandanas are not allowed, as the mask must fit securely on your face.

You can still ride four people per lift, as long as you four arrived at the resort together.

“If you’re out free skiing by yourself, then we’re going to load the chairs as two,” said Napolitano.

There are times you don’t have to wear a face covering, such as when you’re physically moving on the snow.

The changes at the resort are needed to protect everyone. Alyeska is about to open for the season on Dec. 18.

