Nights of Lights: Santa, sleigh, snow and more

Christmas lights.
Christmas lights.(WLUC)
By Alaska's News Source Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:14 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the fourth day of our Nights of Lights series, we visit a home where a 10-foot tall Santa inflatable greets those walking or driving by.

1513 Patterson Street has festive inflatables and lights including large ornaments reading “ho ho ho” and Snoopy driving a Zamboni.

For seven nights, we are featuring a light display near Anchorage. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website so you can take a holiday lights driving tour in Anchorage.

