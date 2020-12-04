Recount begins in Anchorage House race decided by 13 votes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Election officials have begun a recount in an Alaska House race that the Republican House Minority Leader lost by 13 votes.

Results certified Monday showed Democrat Liz Snyder had defeated Rep. Lance Pruitt in a rematch from 2018, when Snyder lost. The recount was not requested by Pruitt but by 11 others identified in their petition as voters in the Anchorage House district. State law allows a defeated candidate or 10 qualified voters who believe a mistake was made in the ballot count to request a recount.

Snyder attended the recount Friday in Juneau, along with an attorney for her and two attorneys representing the group that requested the recount.

