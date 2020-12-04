Advertisement

Subzero lows likely through the weekend

Bluebird skies stick around through Saturday across Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:17 AM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After several days of active weather in Southcentral, we finally catch a break. High pressure building into Southwest is influencing our weather bringing us sunshine and colder temperatures. Many locations across the Susitna Valley are already dipping below zero, with even colder conditions expected into the weekend.

Some areas of patchy freezing fog are possible this morning, but otherwise expect a clear commute and temperatures in the single digits and teens for the rest of the day. While a few passing clouds are likely, the northerly flowing bringing in drier conditions will likely keep most locations seeing crystal clear blue skies.

Southeast is still experiencing wet, warm, and breezy conditions. Although the heaviest band of rain through the day has shifted south of Juneau, everyone should still see wet conditions into the weekend. A flash flood watch is still in effect for Haines and the Lynn Canal through 3PM. Be mindful that while lower rainfall amounts are expected into the weekend, mudslides and flooding are still likely.

Wave after wave of rain will remain in Southeast into next week, with Southcentral getting in on the action starting Sunday. This comes ahead of another low moving just east of Kodiak that will bring warmer temperatures and the return to Snow.

Have a blessed weekend!

