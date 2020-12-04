Advertisement

Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:23 AM AKST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg High School zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.(JOEL MARTINEZ | Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

The referee was reportedly evaluated for a concussion and a shoulder injury by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance, but the Edinburg school district says it has decided to remove the team from the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
12 deaths, 756 COVID-19 cases reported Friday
18-year-old quadruple murder suspect was accused of multiple assaults on family since July
A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Haines mayor confirms identity of 2 people missing after landslide
Heavy rains washed out Young Road in Haines, where more than 7 inches of rain has fallen.
Live updates: Warnings in effect across Southeast as heavy rain continues
Extreme record-breaking rain hits Southeast with more to come

Latest News

The nor’easter could dump as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow on suburban Boston.
Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast
This July 2019 image provided by the Sarah Cannon Research Institute shows Victoria Gray on her...
Gene-editing treatment shows promise for sickle cell disease
A strengthening nor’easter will bringing heavy rain and snow to the Northeast.
Nor'easter could turn into 'bomb cyclone'
This undated photo provided by Time Magazine shows the cover of its Dec. 14, 2020 issue,...
Colorado student, scientist named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’
Physician assistant Nicole Thomas conducts a COVID-19 examination in the parking lot at Primary...
The Latest: US reaches daily high of nearly 228,000 cases