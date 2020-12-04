Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg High School zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers. (JOEL MARTINEZ | Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

The referee was reportedly evaluated for a concussion and a shoulder injury by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance, but the Edinburg school district says it has decided to remove the team from the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

