The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign sees major drops in donations in 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 has prompted changes to the way people in Anchorage work, learn, shop and socialize — but the pandemic’s influences do not end there. Midway through the holiday season, the Salvation Army’s Alaska Division says it’s seen a significant drop in donations to the annual “Red Kettle Campaign.”

“The Salvation Army, across the nation, is thinking that we will see a 50% drop in donations across the board,” Alaska Divisional Commander Maj. John Brackenbury said.

That drop off is the result of multiple factors. Fewer people are shopping in stores, fewer volunteers are willing to ring bells in doorways and some businesses feel that they are unable to host a kettle stand while remaining in compliance with municipal restrictions.

“We cannot keep our kettles manned because of the fear that people have for coming out to work,” Brackenbury said.

Brackenbury estimates that the kettles in Anchorage are generating about $12,000 less per day than they did in 2019. That’s concerning because 75% of the state’s “Red Kettle Campaign” funds come from donations in Anchorage.

“We are 65% below where we should be, which is very troublesome,” he said. “We only have a few weeks to make that up, but unfortunately we are now in a hunker down here in Anchorage — and store capacity is now 25%.”

Several unmanned kettles will be located across the city as well, but the Salvation Army is offering alternative ways to give in lieu of an in-person cash donation. This year, all kettle stands feature Apple Pay and Google Pay QR codes that will allow smartphone users to make digital contributions. According to Brackenbury, that will stay in the zip-code where it was donated.

You can also text “KETTLES” to 91999 to make a donation or give on the Salvation Army Alaska Division’s webpage.

