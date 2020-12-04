Advertisement

What causes a landslide? A scientific look at the natural disaster

Beach road after devastating landslide in Haines, AK
Beach road after devastating landslide in Haines, AK(Alexandria Preston)
By Taylar Perez
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:38 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a natural disaster, researchers look at the science behind what caused the devastation. Geologists heading to Haines, Alaska to investigate will look at the specific causes and factors of the landslide.

But what about in general? What causes landslides and what makes specific areas more dangerous than others?

“Well first of all you need gravity. If we were in space we wouldn’t have landslides. There are a lot of triggers for landslides, lots of perception that occurred here, or sometimes earthquakes or sometimes both can cause landslides,” says Peter Haeussler, a research geologist for the U.S. Geological survey.

Haeussler says different areas can be more susceptible to landslides depending on the material that makes up a hillside. Compacted bedrock is not as susceptible as loose materials on the earth’s surface.

“Loose soil on the surface can act like a sponge and soak up a lot of water and when that gets heavy, it can move,” says Haeussler.

If you find yourself in a place where landslide factors are adding up, he says keep your ears open as landslides can be pretty noisy.

“If you are caught in a landslide much like a snow avalanche, you want to try to stay on top of the debris. If you happen to be in the house caught in a landslide, it can help to keep the doors open on the downhill side so the material can flow through the house,” says Haeussler.

