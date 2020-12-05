DHSS reports 933 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one additional death and 933 COVID-19 cases in Alaska Friday.

The total death count for the state is now 142 residents and one non-resident.

Cases were reported in 908 residents and 25 nonresidents, bringing the state total to 36,271 cases.

The Municipality of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough shared the bulk of new COVID-19 cases reported. In late November, state officials announced a commercial laboratory in Anchorage processing COVID-19 tests forgot to report tests to the state.

At least 799 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. An additional 150 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 14 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 24 are on a ventilator in the state.

The hospital capacity section of the dashboard has adult intensive care unit beds in the red with only 30 beds available.

Since the state began testing for COVID-19, a total of 1,067,231 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 327

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 85

Kodiak Island Borough: 19

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 7

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 136

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 12

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 218

North Slope Borough: 5

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 4

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 4

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 3

Sitka City and Borough: 5

Bethel Census Area: 51

Bristol Bay Lake and Peninsula: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 3

Kusilvak Census Area: 25

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

