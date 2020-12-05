Gov. Dunleavy declares southeast storms a disaster

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has declared the 2020 December southeast storms a disaster. On Saturday Dunleavy signed the Disaster Declaration which covers damage to many communities in Southeast Alaska.

From Haines to Ketchikan, the Disaster Declaration covers the entire Southeast Region.

“WHEREAS, beginning November 30, 2020, a complex weather system producing record rainfall, which continues, and has triggered landslides, mudslides, and flooding across Southeast Alaska,” states the State of Alaska Declaration of Disaster Emergency.

According to a press release sent out on Saturday, more than 12 Southeast Alaska communities have reported damages due to the recent storms bringing heavy rain and high winds.

The Disaster Declaration activates the State of Alaska Public Assistance program. The release goes on to say the program is designed to help communities, government organizations, and certain non-profits. The Disaster Declaration will reimburse communities and agencies for the “eligible response” cost associated with the damage.

“Haines and many other communities in Southeast are experiencing profound impacts due to this powerful storm. We are doing everything we can do to ensure that the communities have the resources they need to respond to this event,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. “This is an ongoing response and we are focused on the immediate life, health, and safety needs of those impacted by the event. As we meet those critical needs, this Public Assistance Disaster Declaration will allow for a swift transition to repairing critical infrastructure.”

According to the governor’s office, The State Emergency Operations Center is increasing search and rescue capabilities, helping with shelter support, and geological technical issues in Haines.

