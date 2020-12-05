Group who sued city over Open Meetings Act heads to court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group that sued the city over Anchorage Assembly meetings that were closed to the public in August because of COVID-19 restrictions is asking a judge to put any ordinances passed during that time on hold.

Michael Corey is an attorney representing the group called Alaskans for Open Meetings. In a Zoom court hearing Friday morning, he described his clients as a group of “patriotic Alaskans who are very concerned about the Assembly not following the law.” The group is arguing that Assembly members willfully violated the Open Meetings Act by barring in-person testimony.

“When you look at the Alaska Open Meetings Act it’s pretty clear, that if the Assembly is in session the public gets to be there,” he said.

Municipal Attorney Ruth Botstein told judge Una Gandbhir that both state and city law allows for telephonic testimony during public meetings. She said the public was noticed in advance the Assembly chambers would be closed due to health concerns and that the meetings would be livestreamed with testimony taken over the phone or by email.

“Every person who wanted to testify about any of these bills was given an equal chance to do that,” she said. “And hundreds, sometimes thousands of people watched these meetings in real-time [and] were able to be a part of that process and understand what their government was doing.”

Some of the ordinances passed in August include allocations of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, a ban on conversion therapy — a type of therapy that aims to change sexual orientation — and a go-ahead for the city to purchase four buildings to be used for homeless services and addiction treatment.

The last ordinance proved to be the most controversial. Botstein said the Assembly held four public hearings on the purchase to give everyone a chance to testify.

“I would note for the court that those public hearings were actually in July before the Assembly chambers went remote,” she said. “So the argument that this particular ordinance, that people didn’t have a chance to testify, is simply not true.”

The judge is being asked to order a preliminary injunction that would put the ordinances on hold while the merits of the case are being decided, as well as ban the Assembly from barring in-person testimony in the future.

There was no timeline for a decision on the injunction and further hearings have yet to be scheduled.

