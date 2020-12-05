Advertisement

Nights of Lights: Zoo Lights at The Alaska Zoo

Nights of Lights Day 5
By Makayla Clark
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:06 PM AKST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo is again decorating their space with bright and fun holiday lights to spread some cheer.

Zoo Lights will run from 5-8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now until Jan. 3. They will run nightly beginning Dec. 18.

Admission is $15 for anyone over the age of 2.

All this week, we are featuring a light display In the Anchorage area. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website so you can take a holiday lights driving tour in Anchorage.

