Operation Santa Claus 2020: Birch Creek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The excitement starts to ramp up when the sound of an approaching helicopter signals the arrival of the jolly old elf’s “sleigh”.

Operation Santa Claus is a unique way to deliver holiday cheer and gifts to some of Alaska’s most remote villages.

Many times, the Guard uses a C-130 to visit these remote locations but this year, a Blackhawk helicopter was the preferred mode of transportation.

Birch creek was one of three small communities to get a special visit (also Nanwalek and Stevens village)

National Guard crew members offloaded gifts gifts for kids and families with each child getting a backpack filled with supplies and a gift and card. the event was scaled down considerably with Covid-19 restrictions in place, but the holiday cheer was as high as ever. the salvation army’s Jenni Raglund says if ever there was a year when operation Santa Claus was especially needed, it was 2020.

