U-Haul dealer in Juneau collecting donations for Haines

By Daniella Rivera
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM AKST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Some of the help headed to Alaskans in Haines, a community hit hard this week by heavy rains, flooding and landslides, comes from their neighbors in Juneau.

A 26-foot, U-Haul truck was filled halfway with donations Friday, after the area field manager for U-Haul said Alaskans in Juneau lined up to drop off water, food and supplies.

“This is why I love Alaska,” said Chris Davis. “Everybody’s always looking to help their neighbor and help others. It’s a great feeling to see people stepping up and lining up, offering their help to the people of Haines in their time of need.”

Davis said they’re collecting bottled water, non-perishable food items, toilet paper, paper towels, brooms, shovels and meat, cheese and bread to feed volunteers and people sheltered due to the recent weather events.

Donations can be dropped off at the local U-Haul dealer, the Egan Express Lube in Juneau, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Fran Boyer, Juneau’s U-Haul administrator. The truck will then be taken to Haines by ferry.

“Once we ship this truck out Sunday morning, we will start filling another truck until donations stop coming in,” Boyer said.

