UAA skiing back on the snow after a long layoff; fundraising efforts to save program continue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage ski team was excited to get back on the snow, and Seawolf skiers were easy to spot at Hilltop on Thursday as they zipped down the mountain on one ski instead of two, working on balance and body position.

This is the first-week UAA had been able to ski since their season ended early in March at the NCAA championships due to COVID-19 which is the longest layoff many skiers have had.

“This is my longest hiatus from skiing in probably over a decade, so super eager to get out there,” senior Georgia Burgess said. “A couple of us even resorted to even going out on skinny skis last week we were so ready to ski.”

Being able to train on snow is a step forward for UAA who will begin racing in January with trips to Colorado and Utah. When they travel ski team head coach Sparky Anderson said they will follow International Ski Federation and U.S. ski team COVID-19 protocols.

“Everybody is being careful as they possibly can be,” Anderson said. “When we travel depending on that states, county, municipal requirements we will have to follow those protocols.”

They will be the only UAA athletic program competing this winter since they are outdoors. In addition to the competition, fundraising will be a focus for the downhill ski team as well. This August, UAA eliminated four programs including skiing, but the University of Alaska Board of Regents allowed the program to raise two years’ worth of expenses by Feb. 15. So far they have raised 85% of their goal to raise $314,000 in funds and $314,000 in pledges.

If interested in supporting the program go to 314er.com.

