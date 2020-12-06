Another storm moves into Southcentral, Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another system is expected to move through the Gulf of Alaska on Sunday bringing rain and snow to the coastal areas of Southcentral and Southeast. Seward will likely see a 1-2 inches of snow with other areas of western Prince William Sound seeing 4 to 7 inches of snow. A mix of rain and snow around Cordova. Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys could see a little snow with this first system but most of it is expected to stay near the coast.

Another front will swing through Southeast on Sunday bringing heavy rain to the southern Panhandle.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Klondike Highway above 2000 feet has been extended until 3 a.m. Monday. A total of 12-20 inches of snow is possible near White Pass. Lower elevations could expect 2 to 4 inches of snow by early Sunday morning.

The Winter Storm Warning around Haines has also been extended until noon on Sunday for heavy snow. Total snow fall near Haines Border Customs is expected to be between 6 and 10 inches. Areas near sea level, including Haines, should look for 3 to 5 inches of snow. The heaviest snow totals will be west of Klukwan.

The Flash Flood Watch remains in place until Sunday night for Haines and Skagway. The rain and snow mean more debris flows and flooding are possible particularly near steep terrain through Saturday afternoon. An additional 2 to 3 inches of liquid precipitation is expected through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.