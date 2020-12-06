DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 756 COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Sunday.

The total death count for the state is 142 residents and one non-resident.

Cases were reported in 750 residents and six nonresidents, bringing the state total to 37,036 cases.

At least 799 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. An additional 151 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 11 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 21 are on a ventilator in the state.

The hospital capacity section of the dashboard has adult intensive care unit beds in the red with only 32 beds available.

Since the state began testing for COVID-19, a total of 1,077,776 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 367

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 52

Kodiak Island Borough: 30

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 35

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 205

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 22

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

City and Borough of Juneau: 3

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 19

Bristol Bay Lake and Peninsula: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 3

