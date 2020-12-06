Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage business got a rude awakening Saturday morning. Bosco’s Comics Cards and Games on Spenard Road was broken into.

Store manger Eric Helmick says, from the surveillance video, it appears someone drove through the front doors and got away with some merchandise. The front facing side of the store is boarded up until repairs can be made.

Helmick says it’s a particularly tough blow to a business that’s already struggling to make it through COVID-19 restrictions.

“It definitely hurts, this time of year hoping to sell that product especially when things are slow because of the pandemic and people not getting out and about as much, said Helmick. “There’s been a good outpouring today from customers coming in and shopping.”

Bosco’s was able to make some light of the situation with a post on their Facebook page saying they didn’t intend for the store have a drive though, but they do offer curbside pickup.

Anyone with information regarding the break in should contact the Anchorage Police Department.

