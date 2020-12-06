Advertisement

Man threatens officers with axes in Bethel

By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:38 PM AKST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating after a Bethel police officer fired their weapon when a suspect threatened the officer with two axes.

According to the AST public information portal on Daily Dispatch, it happened around 6:05 a.m. on Saturday.

The Bethel Police Department requested AST to assist with the investigation.

The officer was not injured and the suspect does not have life-threatening injuries, according to AST.

