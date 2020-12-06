Advertisement

Teacher who turned home into PPE factory honored with new car

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:09 AM AKST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A middle school shop teacher from New Jersey is being honored with a special edition Mazda for stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic to produce thousands of masks for frontline workers.

Jason Erdreich, 26, knows how to work with his hands since he teaches woodworking, manufacturing and robotics at Madison Junior School in Madison, New Jersey. So, when personal protective equipment was in short supply with the coronavirus spreading across the U.S., he felt he could help.

He set up 15 3D printers in his living room, turning it into a makeshift factory, and started printing masks around the clock.

When PPE was in short supply with the coronavirus spreading across the U.S., 26-year-old Jason...
When PPE was in short supply with the coronavirus spreading across the U.S., 26-year-old Jason Erdreich, a middle school shop teacher, stepped up, helping to produce more than 12,000 pieces of vital equipment for frontline workers.(Source: Mazda via CNN)

“I mean, I had to,” Erdreich told CNN. “I had the resources to help, I was able to help, I couldn’t not help others that were doing so much to help us. Frontline workers were, and are, doing so much to care for us. Someone needs to make sure they are taken care of, too. I’m glad I was able to contribute to that.”

He also taught others what he knew, and together, they produced more than 12,000 pieces of PPE for hospitals, nursing homes and frontline workers.

Now, Erdreich is one of 50 people Mazda is honoring with an MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

“This has been a truly incredible experience. I feel very fortunate, and I am endlessly appreciative to my colleagues, students, administrators, community members and my wife that really helped make all of the PPE in the thick of the pandemic – and even more so for the frontline workers we were making the PPE for,” he said.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHSS reports 933 new COVID-19 cases and one new death
Voluntary evacuation recommended for the Ketchikan Creek area.
Voluntary evacuation canceled for the Ketchikan Creek Area
Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Heavy rains washed out Young Road in Haines, where more than 7 inches of rain has fallen.
Live updates: Rain turned to snow, showers continue through Wednesday
A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Haines mayor confirms identity of 2 people missing after landslide

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Health officials warn Americans not to let their guard down
This photo shows Mac’s Public House in New York.
Sheriff: Defiant NYC bar owner struck deputy with his car
Cleveland Volcano on a clear day (From Alaska Volcano Observatory)
A Group of volcanoes on the Aleutian Chain may actually be one undiscovered giant volcano
A traditional double decker red bus with an advertisement for "The Crown" drives through...
Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to ‘The Crown’
This combination of photos shows Raphael Warnock, left, a Democratic candidate for the U.S....
Loeffler and Warnock to meet in Georgia Senate debate