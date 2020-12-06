Advertisement

Two firefighters injured battling house fire in Palmer

By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:10 PM AKST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two firefighters are back on duty after being injured during a house fire on Saturday on Summerwood Drive, according to Palmer Fire Chief Chad Cameron. Both were injured after a loss in footing due to icy conditions.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital but has been released and is back on duty.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

