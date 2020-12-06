Voluntary evacuation canceled for the Ketchikan Creek Area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center has canceled the voluntary evacuation order.

The EOC said Sunday there is currently no danger of dam failure. Adding, “the decreased level of rainfall, as well as the work of generators overnight allowed this drawdown of the lake level to occur.”

Additionally, the EOC says those who stayed at the Gateway Recreation Center can return home. The Recreation Center will remain on standby in case an additional evacuation order is needed, but will not be accepting new residents at this time.

Also, pets that were housed during the evacuation period can be picked up until 12:00 p.m. Sunday. The Animal Shelter will be closed after that time and will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

The EOC says a flood advisory remains in effect through midnight tonight that could cause additional localized flooding along the creek.

On Saturday, residents near Ketchikan Creek were advised they should evacuate the area after Ketchikan saw more than 4 inches of rain by 7 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from the EOC, the areas impacted include Park Avenue, Harris Street, Freeman Street, Totem Drive, Nickey Way, Woodland Avenue, Deermount Street (above Woodland Ave), Creek Street, and areas East of Bawden Street (on Dock Street, Mission Street and Mill Street). The Mary Frances apartment complex is NOT considered at risk.

Important Numbers:

To register for Nixle alerts for Ketchikan, please text the numbers 99901 to 888777 on your smartphone.

Transit Office number is (907) 225-8726

EOC PIO Number: 907-228-2464 or 907-228-6604

Animal Protection’s Number is 907-228-6660

Police Dispatch Non-Emergency Number 225-6631

